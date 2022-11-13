Elon Musk hints at return of Twitter Blue after suspension

Billionaire CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has hinted on the possibility of returning Twitter Blue, a subscription-based feature that is currently suspended, to the mainstream,

Musk disclosed this on Sunday in a response to a Twitter user, Paul Jamil, who enquired on the chances of returning the feature.

Probably end of next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Twitter Blue is a premium opt-in, paid monthly subscription that adds a blue checkmark to accounts while offering early access to select new features, like Edit Tweet.

READ ALSO:Elon Musk loses N1.73tn after Tesla share sale, as investors react negatively

Checks by Ripples Nigeria revealed that the feature is still marked unavailable on the Twitter Blue’s page.

However, a $7.99/month service charged is officially appended to the feature.

Prior to the suspension, the feature was available on iOS only in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now