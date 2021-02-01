Elon Musk throws weight behind bitcoin, makes case for global acceptance

Billionaire and tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk, has thrown his weight behind bitcoin, a cryptocurrency gaining global acceptance.

The tech industry leader, who suddenly revealed his interest to join the mining of bitcoin , claimed that the crypto was “on the verge” of being more widely accepted among investors.

Analysts observed that Musk’s use of the #bitcoin hashtag on his Twitter profile influenced the rise of its market value, leading to a 14 per cent jump in the cryptocurrency value on Friday.

Musk , in a recent Clubhouse commentary, described himself as a supporter of bitcoin, adding that he was slow to tap into the opportunity.

He said: “I am a supporter of bitcoin. I think bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people.”

“I was a little slow on the uptake… I do think at this point that bitcoin is a good thing,” the billionaire CEO added.

Bitcoin, on Monday, is up 2 per cent at $33,796, a rise that has been steady since January.

