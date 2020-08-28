Elon Musk’s company, Tesla, records all time high share prices

Despite the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the shrinkage of world economy, Elon Musk-led automobile company Tesla has recorded yet, another, all time high in corporate shares.

Industry insights detailing the development revealed that the company’s meteoric rise on Thursday, shoots the scoring of the company’s investment to unexplainable point and milestone.

According to analysts, the development further expanded the distance between the Silicon Valley electric car maker and its traditional auto industry rivals.

Reviewing the company’s performance yesterday, it observed that Tesla shares jumped to US$2,290 in midday trading before hitting a plateau at $2,240, the highest price since the company went public at $17/share in 2010.

Industry insight further revealed that Tesla’s shares had risen more than 420% since the beginning of the year, turning some retail investors into millionaires.

At the moment, the company accounts for 41% of the total market cap of a group of 12 of the world’s largest automakers.

