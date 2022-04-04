International
Elon Musk’s networth hits $300.3bn after acquisition of majority stake in Twitter
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, made N5.27 trillion in eight hours after acquiring a majority stake in the microblogging platform, Twitter.
The South African had last week declared his intention to create his own social media platform to compete with Twitter and Facebook.
He, however, opted to buy rather than create his own platform in a dramatic U-turn that stunned industry experts.
READ ALSO: Elon Musk mulls creation of own social media as networth hits $270.1bn
Musk’s networth rose significantly by 4.40 percent after adding Twitter to his investment portfolio which cuts across automobile firm, Tesla, space company, SpaceX and satellite venture, Starlink.
His wealth is now estimated at $300.3 billion from the $273 billion reported on Friday, according to Forbes Billionaire Index, while Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, made $726 million to take his fortune to $8.5 billion – representing a 9.30% rise.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...