Emefiele, CBN top directors to appear before Senate over alleged missing $9.5m | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Emefiele, CBN top directors to appear before Senate over alleged missing $9.5m
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will face Senate committee today, Tuesday, over alleged missing $9.5 million interest. The fund was from the Petroleum Profit Tax investment.
Emefiele will face the Senate Public Account Committee alongside other CBN directors to explain the whereabouts of the fund which the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, reported missing in his 2016 report.
Why Is Emefiele, CBN Top Directors Involved In Senate Probe
Idris had also faced the Senate committee last week, addressing the 2016 report. He stated that investigation showed $6 million and $3.5 million were credited to the Foreign PPT/Royalty and Foreign Excess Crude Account as interest on funds’ investments close to the end of the year in 2016.
However, there was no evidence issuing authority to make such transfers, and as at December 28, 2016, the funds had depleted to USD0.00 ($6 million) and USD251,826 ($3.5 million respectively.
Read also: Nigeria on path of economic recovery in 2021 – Emefiele
With no evidence or documents providing explanation as to the authority to transfer and how the funds got wiped, the Senate summoned CBN’s Emefiele and other top management members.
The Petroleum Profit Tax investment is generated from taxing of the upstream operations in the oil industry. The PPT is derived from margins, rents, royalties, prospecting and exploration leases, as well as oil mining.
The Auditor-General report said the CBN under Emefiele had failed to give positive response, “This observation had also been a subject of my reports since 2017 without any positive response from Central Bank of Nigeria.
“Records made available for audit further revealed that the balance in the foreign PPT/Royalty and Foreign Excess Crude accounts as at 28th December 2016 were USD0.00 and USD251,826 respectively.” the report reads in part.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...
Newly-elected Barca president Laporta hopes Messi will stay after partaking in election
Joan Laporta has been named as Barcelona president for a second time after winning the club’s election on Sunday. The...
Osimhen ends goal drought in Napoli’s big win over Bologna
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has ended a four-month goal drought after he scored for Napoli in their 3-1 victory...
Suarez, Benzema score as Madrid derby ends in draw
Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema were on target for their respective sides as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1...
Latest Tech News
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...