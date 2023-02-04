‘Emefiele out to scuttle 2023 elections with naira scarcity, arrest him now’ —Fani-Kayode

The furore caused by the Naira redesign policy instituted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to trigger reactions from stakeholders.

Wading into the matter, a spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Femi Fani-Kayode, has called for the arrest of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Let me make this clear. Emefiele has NO intention of releasing new naira notes until March. He wants people to suffer, he wants chaos & he wants to scuttle the election. He is a dangerous pawn in the hands of sinister anti-democratic forces. Remove, arrest & detain him NOW! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 3, 2023

Fani-Kayode made this call on Friday, via a tweet, while insinuating that the CBN governor seeks to disrupt the upcoming electoral process.

“Let me make this clear. Emefiele has NO intention of releasing new naira notes until March. He wants people to suffer, he wants chaos & he wants to scuttle the election.

“He is a dangerous pawn in the hands of sinister anti-democratic forces. Remove, arrest & detain him NOW” the former Aviation Minister tweeted.

During one of his campaign rounds, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) accused a cabal within President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of sabotaging the party by creating unnecessary hardships with naira re-design and fuel crisis weeks to the 2023 general election.

Tinubu, who spoke in Yoruba language at the APC Presidential Campaign rally held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta, said some unnamed members of a cabal within the presidency and APC of northern extraction had begun scheming to discredit Tinubu, Shettima and APC as a ploy to have another northern president replacing Buhari after eight years in power.

He said, “Even if they said there is no fuel, we will trek to vote. They have a lot of mischief; they could say there is no fuel. They have been scheming to create a fuel crisis, but forget about it.

“Relax, I, Asiwaju, have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed. Whoever wants to eat the honey embedded in a mountain won’t worry about the axe. Is that not so? And if you want to eat palm kernel, you would bring stone and use it to break it, then the kernel will come out.”

