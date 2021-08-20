Entertainment
Empress Njamah upset after missing flight over road blockade for Buhari
Veteran Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has expressed her frustration at the rot in the Nigerian system.
The actress missed her flight after she was caught in a traffic gridlock for 86 minutes on Friday in Abuja.
Njamah, who took to her Instagram page, expressed disappointment that she missed her flight despite arriving at the airport three hours ahead of schedule.
She claimed that all roads in Abuja were blocked to pave way for President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy heading to Kano for his son, Yusuf’s wedding to the daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero.
A pre-wedding dinner was held in honour of the President’s son, and his bride, Zahra, on Thursday night.
Watch Njamah rant below.
