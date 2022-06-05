Entertainment
Empress Njamah calls out Ada Ameh, accuses her of bullying
Nigerian actress, Empress Njamah has publicly called out her best friend, Ada Ameh, accusing her of being a bully.
The actress on Saturday, June 4 called out her colleague for not only bullying her, but traumatizing her as well.
According to Empress, she has been keeping quiet since for social media not to see the other side of her.
However, she couldn’t take it anymore as Ameh isn’t a nice person.
Despite Empress’ outburst on Instagram, her conversation with Ada Ameh had a more friendly tone.
She wrote on Instagram:
Read also: Empress Njamah upset after missing flight over road blockade for Buhari
“@adaameh I have been keeping quiet since for social media not to see the other side of you, but I can’t anymore, you are not nice person, you are a bully, thank God for this call today, I have evidence, am so traumatized right now cause am a soft person, you will hear from my lawyers. Domestic violence, torture, mental beating, INEC humiliation. @thesharkexpress you want to put asunder between @adaameh n I Abi?”.
Watch the video below.
