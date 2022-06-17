Actress Empress Njamah gives update on Ada Ameh’s mental health status

Nigerian actress, Empress Njamah has revealed in a recent post on social media that her colleague, Ada Ameh is recuperating fine.

Empress’ post surfaced on Friday, June 17, several days after her friend and colleague, Ada Ameh revealed on Instagram that she was undergoing a mental health challenge.

The actress explained that she was being sued by a client for failing to execute her responsibilities despite her current ordeal and the issue is ‘taking her life’.

Read also:Empress Njamah calls out Ada Ameh, accuses her of bullying

Ada Ameh, however maintained optimism at the end of the video.

Responding to the public about Ada Ameh’s health, Empress published a video of her colleague sleeping. She mentioned in the caption of her video that the ‘The Johnsons’ star is doing very well as she is ‘baby sitting’ her as she also needs ‘words of encouragement’ from the public.

Watch the video below.

