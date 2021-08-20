Entertainment
BBNAIJA: Maria gets new task ahead of eviction show
The current Head of House in the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, Maria, has been given a new task by Biggie ahead of Sunday’s fake eviction show.
During Friday’s diary session, Biggie revealed that in addition to their impressively orchestrated plans for this weekend’s fake eviction show, Maria would inform the six of her least favourite housemates to move their luggage to the store room on Sunday.

Biggie had on Monday informed Maria of the eviction plot twist.
The twist was to see the head of house convince the housemates that she had been instructed to nominate two housemates who least impressed her during the week for eviction.
