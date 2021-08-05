BBNaija housemate, Maria, receives first warning strike from Biggie

Big Brother Naija Season 6 contestant, Maria has become the first Shine Ya Eyes housemate to be issued a warning from Biggie.

Maria received her first warning over microphone infringement.

Biggie issued the warning to Maria on Wednesday night, adding that another will earn her a strike.

“Maria this is your first warning on microphone infringement.

“Please fix your microphone,” Biggie said.

As part of Big Brother Naija rules, every Housemate has to abide with the laid down rules strictly to avoid being disqualified after getting strikes and warnings. For this reason, Maria needs to be careful to avoid disqualification from the show.

In the last two editions of Big Brother Naija, at least one housemate has been disqualified for unruly behaviour.

