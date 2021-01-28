ENDSARS: 100 days after Lekki massacre, no justice for victims, no police reforms —Amnesty Int’l

The Amnesty International (AI) has regretted that 100 days after the massacre of several #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate in Lagos, the Nigerian government continues to live in denial and cover up.

It said there was no justice for victims, who were killed or wounded following gunshots by Nigerian soldiers and other security operatives, 100 days after the gruesome attacks at Lekki toll gate and Alausa in Lagos in October 2020.

The EndSARS protesters, majorly Nigerian youths, had called for an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

The international human rights group, in a series of posts on its official Twitter handle -@AmnestyNigeria- decried that the Nigerian government under President Muhammadu Buhari, was yet to initiate any concrete police reforms after 100 days of the EndSARS tragedy.

The posts read, “Nigeria: Denials and cover up mark 100 days since Lekki shooting

•No justice for victims

•Supporters of #EndSARS movement continue to face intimidation

•Authorities yet to initiate concrete police reforms

“Nigerian govt. failed to bring to justice those suspected to be responsible for the brutal crackdown by security forces on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate and Alausa in Lagos in October 2020 and have brazenly attempted to cover up the violence.

“Since the assault by security forces, which killed at least 12 people, Nigerian authorities have targeted supporters of the protests against police brutality by the disbanded SARS. Some of the movement’s supporters have had their bank accounts frozen.

“The bloody events of 20 October 2020, when Nigerian security forces killed at least 12 people during the violent dispersal of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki and Alausa, have cast a shadow over Nigerian society that lingers to this day. #Lekki100days @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo.”

By Ebere Ndukwu…

