‘#ENDSARS an emblem of Nigerians’ resistance to your misrule,’ PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday blasted the Federal Government for bringing anguish and pain to the country in the aftermath of the #ENDSARS memorial protests.

The party was reacting to the arrest of protesters by police at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, the epicentre of last year’s protest in the country.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said the #ENDSARS has become the emblem of Nigerians’ resistance against the insensitive, incompetent, corrupt, and divisive President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration that had brought so much anguish and pain to the country.

The party condemned the “sustained brutalisation of Nigerians by security forces in various parts of the country.”

The statement read: “The PDP notes that #ENDSARS has come to stay as an epitaph of the manifest cruelty, wicked brutality, torture, illegal detention, mindless extra-judicial killings, gagging, and suppression of citizens that were the hallmark of the APC and its administration in the last six years.

“It is shocking that, despite the promises to stop brutality and restore good governance, Nigerians who came out to march in remembrance of the victims of last year’s brutality were made to face the same trauma, if not worse, brutality in the hands of security operatives.

“The PDP demands that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, should immediately arrest and commence the trial of all security operatives involved in the heinous act against Nigerians.

“Our party laments that most of the issues that led to the #ENDSARS protest in 2020, including bad governance and brutality of citizens, remain unresolved and charged the Federal Government to accelerate efforts into resolving them and bringing justice to the people.”

