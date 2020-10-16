ENDSARS: I’ve been receiving hate calls and messages —Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said following a report by an online medium that he was against the ENDSARS movement, he has been receiving hate calls and messages.

Adesina said he never advised the President to ignore the #EndSARS protests rocking the nation as published by the medium.

He made this known in an article titled, ‘An Enemy of the People’ published on Thursday evening.

Also, he said a mischief maker sent his telephone numbers on social media which led to him receiving unprintable messages and calls.

Mr Adesina mentioned that another attempt was made to position him as an enemy of the public when an interview he had in August on the ‘RevolutionNow’ protest with Channels Television was doctored to make it seem like he was referring to the ENDSARS protests.

He wrote, “But on Wednesday, a hidden hostile hand, son of perdition, took a video of the interview, edited it, and made it seem as if I was reacting to the extant EndSARS protests. All hell broke loose online, with people mouthing maledictions and curses against me. Well such things have ways of returning to the sender, so it didn’t bother me. A curse shall not alight without a cause, says that Book of Books.

He thanked Channel Television for displaying professionalism in their swift response to clarify him.

He continued, “Talking about the bombardment of my phone lines, it had begun on Sunday. A hateful mind had published my two numbers on Twitter, urging people to troll me. They called till the phone batteries went dead. Mum was the word from me.”

He stated that the online medium that published the report did not give him a chance to respond to the allegations thereby opening him to attacks.

Adesina claimed many people were envious of his position as the President’s most senior spokesman.

He, however, said he would remain loyal to the President.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun

