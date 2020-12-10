Enugu govt presents 2021 budget of ₦169bn to state assembly

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Wednesday presented ₦169 billion 2021 budget estimate to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The 2021 budget estimate, which the governor tagged ‘budget of recovery and continued growth’, is 13.8 percent higher than the 2020 budget.

According to Governor Ugwuanyi, N101.1 billion of the budget is made up of capital expenditure which represents 60 percent of the total budget size, while N68.7 billion is made up of recurrent expenditure representing 40 percent of the total budget.

The governor said the increment in the 2021 budget would help his government to improve not just human capital but also infrastructural development of the state urban and rural areas.

Governor Ugwuanyi noted that the revenue and expenditure performance captured in the state 2020 budget was a success because the government recorded achievements in many areas including in infrastructure, health, security, urban development, transport, water, education, women and youth empowerment, commerce and industry.

