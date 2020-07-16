EPL: Ndidi helps Leicester boost top-four hopes; Iwobi’s Everton rescue point

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on Thursday night.

Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute in the game, which saw the Foxes boost their chances of finishing in top-four in the Premier League.

Ayoze Perez sored the opener after 29 minutes before substitute Demarai Gray, through Jamie Vardy’s pass, sealed the win after 79 minutes.

Leicester remain fourth on the table, one point behind third-placed Chelsea.

At the Goodison Park, Alex Iwobi played for 62 minutes before he was subbed off as Everton played a 1-1 draw with visiting Aston Villa.

It was substitute Theo Walcott who scored an 87th-minute equaliser for the Toffees to nudge Villa closer to relegation.

The visitors had been in the lead when Ezri Konsa netted his first Premier League goal, and they were heading to victory, before Walcott shared the spoils.

Villa remain the only side without an away clean sheet in the Premier League this season.

