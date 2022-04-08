EU blacklists Putin’s daughters, 200 others over Ukraine invasion

The European Union on Friday blacklisted the two daughters of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Western allies led by the United States have imposed a raft of measures against Moscow since Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

The two women- Maria Vorontsova and Katerina (or Ekaterina) Tikhonova – were sanctioned because of the key positions they occupy in their father’s government in Russia.

The US and Britain had sanctioned Vorontsova and Tikhonova over the discovery of 300 bodies mass graves in Busha, near Kiev.

READ ALSO: Russia expels 45 Polish diplomats in tit-for-tat move

In a statement, the EU noted that Vorontsova was on the list because she was the co-owner of Nomenko, a company “involved in Russia’s largest private investment project in healthcare

Tikhonova on her part currently heads the Innopraktika development initiative which is funded by key Russian companies whose directors are members of the inner circle of oligarchs close to Putin.

200 other people and entities including 18 companies also face asset seizures and travel bans in the 27-nation group.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now