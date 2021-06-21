 Euro 2020: Denmark thrash Russia to reach knockouts as Belgium beat Finland | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

Euro 2020: Denmark thrash Russia to reach knockouts as Belgium beat Finland

Published

19 mins ago

on

Denmark have secured a place in the round of 16 of the Euro 2020 after sealing an emphatic 4-1 victory over Russia on Tuesday night.

The Danish side, which started their campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Finland and losing Christian Eriksen to injury, had also lost their second game versus Belgium.

Denmark knew they needed to beat Russia in their final game and hope that Belgium defeat Finland in the group’s other game, to qualify.

On a frantic night in Copenhagen, Denmark put up a fine performance as Mikkel Damsgaard, Roman Zobim, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle scored to secure a 4-1 win.

Read Also: Euro 2020: Netherlands win again as Austria leapfrog Ukraine to reach knockouts

With the win, Denmark finished second place behind Belgium – who defeated Finland 2-0 – to set up a last-16 tie with Wales in the European Championship

The result also means Russia, who started the night in second place, finish bottom of the group B table and will not qualify.

For Belgium, Finland win meant they secured three wins in all three group games. It is their first time doing so at a European Championship.

The world’s number-one ranked side dominated proceedings in St Petersburg but only led through a late own goal from Finland keeper Lukas Hradecky, before Romelu Lukaku drilled a second.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....