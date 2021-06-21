Sports
Euro 2020: Denmark thrash Russia to reach knockouts as Belgium beat Finland
Denmark have secured a place in the round of 16 of the Euro 2020 after sealing an emphatic 4-1 victory over Russia on Tuesday night.
The Danish side, which started their campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Finland and losing Christian Eriksen to injury, had also lost their second game versus Belgium.
Denmark knew they needed to beat Russia in their final game and hope that Belgium defeat Finland in the group’s other game, to qualify.
On a frantic night in Copenhagen, Denmark put up a fine performance as Mikkel Damsgaard, Roman Zobim, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle scored to secure a 4-1 win.
Read Also: Euro 2020: Netherlands win again as Austria leapfrog Ukraine to reach knockouts
With the win, Denmark finished second place behind Belgium – who defeated Finland 2-0 – to set up a last-16 tie with Wales in the European Championship
The result also means Russia, who started the night in second place, finish bottom of the group B table and will not qualify.
For Belgium, Finland win meant they secured three wins in all three group games. It is their first time doing so at a European Championship.
The world’s number-one ranked side dominated proceedings in St Petersburg but only led through a late own goal from Finland keeper Lukas Hradecky, before Romelu Lukaku drilled a second.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....