Ex-APC gov’ship aspirant threatens legal action against Zamfara governor

Aminu Sani Jaji, a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, has threatened legal action against Governor Bello Matawalle over what he called an “illegal planned revocation” of farmlands belonging to citizens.

The politician issued the threat to Governor Matawalle in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday.

He cautioned the state governor against the action, noting that he (Matawalle) will face a legal suit should he go ahead with his plan.

Jaji, who described the impending action as “an act of vendetta, victimisation and harassment of law abiding citizens of the state; added that the action would not be allowed to stand.

Speaking further, the former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Intelligence and Security, said that the alleged planned revocation of farmlands would be resisted “vehemently”.

Recall that Governor Matawalle had earlier expressed his readiness to revoke all farmland titles and allocations that were made along cattle grazing reserves in the state from 1999 to date in a statement by Yusuf Idris, the director-general of Press Affairs to the governor.

