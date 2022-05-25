Ex-banker, Barde wins PDP governorship ticket in Gombe

A former Chief Executive of SunTrust Bank, Alhaji Jibrin Barde, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State.

Barde polled 160 votes to defeat five other aspirants in the primary election held on Wednesday in Gombe.

The PDP Returning Officer, Mike Oghiadomhe, who announced the results at the end of the election held on Wednesday in Gombe said the 51-year-old scored 160 votes to defeat five other candidates in the exercise.

The other candidates are – Jamil Gwamna (119), Dr. Ali Gombe (17), Adamu Suleiman (18), Gimba Ya’u (1) and Babayo Ardo (13).

Oghiadomhe commended security personnel, journalists, aspirants and party executives for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

He urged the PDP members to work together and ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 elections in the state.

In his acceptance speech, Barde attributed his victory to the will of God.

