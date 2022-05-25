Politics
Ex-banker, Barde wins PDP governorship ticket in Gombe
A former Chief Executive of SunTrust Bank, Alhaji Jibrin Barde, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State.
Barde polled 160 votes to defeat five other aspirants in the primary election held on Wednesday in Gombe.
The PDP Returning Officer, Mike Oghiadomhe, who announced the results at the end of the election held on Wednesday in Gombe said the 51-year-old scored 160 votes to defeat five other candidates in the exercise.
The other candidates are – Jamil Gwamna (119), Dr. Ali Gombe (17), Adamu Suleiman (18), Gimba Ya’u (1) and Babayo Ardo (13).
READ ALSO: 2023: Ex-gov Dankwambo wins PDP Gombe North Senatorial ticket
Oghiadomhe commended security personnel, journalists, aspirants and party executives for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.
He urged the PDP members to work together and ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 elections in the state.
In his acceptance speech, Barde attributed his victory to the will of God.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...