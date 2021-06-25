Politics
Ex-CBN Gov, Soludo, accuses APC of going back on pledge regarding restructuring
The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Chukwuma Soludo has issued a critique of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding the increasing agitations for restructuring across the country.
He stated that the ruling party had failed to live up to it’s promise on restructuring it made to Nigerians.
Soludo made this assertion on Friday during an interview with AriseTV in response to the current state of affairs in the country.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Soludo emerged as the governorship candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State.
He was announced as the winner on Wednesday night after the keenly contested primary held at the Professor Dora Akunyili Development Centre, Akwa, the state capital.
Read also: APGA’s crisis escalates as faction suspends Soludo ahead of Anambra governorship primaries
Professor Soludo, polled 740 votes, which represented more than 90 per cent of the votes cast, to defeat other candidates.
On the issue of restructuring, the former CBN Governor said, “the ruling All Progressives Congress party talked about progressivism and restructuring while identifying the paralysis of the centre in its manifesto.
“The ruling party stated the only way forward is to restructure; unfortunately, it is yet to implement it in concrete terms but we believe in APGA that the conversation has to happen.
“APGA is the only party that is an advocate of true fiscal federalism. and there is a large consensus regarding restructuring.”
