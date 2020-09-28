Ex-minister, Gbagi, places curse on himself if... | Ripples Nigeria

A former Minister of State for Petroleum, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has again denied reports that he stripped three women and a male, who are workers in his hotel naked.

Gbagi called on God to punish him if he ever did touch any of the girls or was involved in their being stripped naked.

The former minister went further to blame the alleged incident, which happened in his hotel at Effurun, Uvwie Council Area of Delta State, on people against his 2023 gubernatorial aspiration.

The dehumanizing treatments the four staff, Gloria Oguzie, Victor Ephraim, Roselyn Okiemute and Archibong Precious, allegedly suffered recently in the hotel have continued to receive condemnations.

Many rights groups and activists have called for the arrest and prosecution of the hotelier.

Over the weekend, in his response to the alleged incident, the Inspector General of Police said in a statement that the police was already investigating the matter and would ensure justice was served.

But during a press conference at his country home in Oginibo, Ughelli South Council Area of the state at the weekend, Gbagi said:

“There was nothing as you have read, that happened. The people you saw in those pictures are not staff of my hotel. Legally, documentarily, they are not staff of the hotel. They are freelancers.

“Were you to do a forensic analysis of the video for my body on those pictures, and you find me there, I will resign from politics.

“I invited the Police from Ebrumede to take them. I will never descend to do such (strip people naked). It was politically motivated. I will not strip anybody’s daughter naked or strip any person.

“This, to me, is just a distraction. I am resolute, I am contesting in 2023. Let God punish me if I touched any of the girls or was involved in their stripping. I am prepared. I know what they are planning,” Gbagi stated.

He further disclosed that he had not received any invitation from the Police and that he “will graciously attend any invitation of the Nigerian Police.”

