Ex-minister rallies support for Tinubu ahead of 2023 election | Ripples Nigeria

A former Minister of State for Works, Dayo Adeyeye, on Sunday urged Nigerians to give the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a chance to redeem the country’s image.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the ex-Lagos State governor has been making overtures to political leaders in the North ahead of the 2023 elections.

Adeyeye made the call at the inauguration of Akwa Ibom Stakeholders for Asiwaju Tinubu (AKISAT) 2023, a political support group in Uyo, the state capital.

He said given the current situation in Nigeria, the country does not need a green-horn politician with no capacity and feasible blueprint to redeem the nation.

The ex-minister revealed that many political movements with members in the 36 states have begun massive support for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election.

He said: “Nigeria currently is facing a lot of challenges. I believe the challenges we are facing now have never been faced before since independence.

“Today, there is the problem of insecurity in the whole country, the economy is not doing well as we expected and the population is growing at a geometrical progression.

“There is also the issue of ethnic tension arising from herdsmen attack.

“At this time Nigeria only needs Asiwaju Tinubu. In his time as Lagos State governor, staff salaries, developmental projects, and philanthropic activities never stopped even when the then president refused to give allocations to the state.

“Think about it, if he did that in Lagos and we never heard Lagos State going into recession at the time, what if he had the whole country struggling to manage her abundant resources? Let us ponder on that.”

