Explosions rock Ukraine’s capital as Russian forces advance on Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has become an epicenter of explosions as Russian forces advanced on Friday, the second day of the invasion of the country.

Invading Russian troops were seen early in the day bearing down on the city, with several hundreds reported killed and injured.

Day two of the Russian attack on Ukraine began with many of the three million residents in the capital fleeing into safety shelters as air-raid sirens announced the Russian forces’ advancement.

“The hardest day will be today. The enemy’s plan is to break through with tank columns to Kyiv,” Ukrainian Interior Ministry Adviser, Anton Gerashchenko, said on Telegram, warning the people of the immediate danger.

Reacting to the development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in an emotional video address:

“They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state,” he said in

An international security observer who spoke to Sky News, said that as Russian forces advanced near the town of Irpin, a few kilometers from Kyiv, Ukrainian forces blew up a bridge to slow their advance.

“Fierce battles took place Thursday at Hostomel just outside Kyiv, the home to an international cargo airport, as well as in the areas around the key cities of Kharkiv in the east and Kherson in the south,” he said.

Karim Khan, a prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, said Friday he was watching the conflict with “increasing concern,” adding that his office may investigate possible war crimes in the country.

