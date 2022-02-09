FACT CHECK: Is the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) recruiting?

CLAIM

Multiple posts on the internet claim that the NCDMB is recruiting for two positions – Mechanical and Construction Engineers.

CONCLUSION

The claim is false

FULL TEXT

The post appears on many websites, with the singular claim that the NCDMB is recruiting for the positions of Construction Engineer and Mechanical Engineer.

The post is titled: “Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) 2022 Job Recruitment”

Some of the websites that published the post included: Nyscinfo, jobzilla.ng, newbalancejobs.com and educationtoday.com, among others.

The post, published without variation across all the websites, outlined the requirements and expectations for the positions advertised.

The Mechanical Engineer, according to the post, is expected to work on a project mentioned as “Flex Joint Replacement Project”

One of the websites added that the salary range for employees in the NCDMB is between ₦85,000 to ₦120,000.

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria did not find the post, nor any employment information, on the official website of the NCDMB, https://ncdmb.gov.ng.

Read also: FACT CHECK: Abia roads posted on Facebook were repaired, but…

Meanwhile the board has disclaimed the recruitment announcement, describing it as false and dubious.

The disclaimer was posted on its official twitter account, asking members of the public to disregard the publication.

“The board uses this medium to state categorically that the entire information in this publication is false, dubious, and calculated to defraud innocent members of the public.

“Please note that whenever NCDMB is ready to carry out recruitment, it will be based on merit, and in strict advertisements in widely read national newspapers and the NCDMB website official Social Member handles – @officialNCDMB”

It urged members of the public to ignore the “scam” of a post.

The disclaimer was signed by the Manager, Corporate Communications, Esueme Dan Kikile.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now