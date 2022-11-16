FACT CHECK: Is this a crowd of Atiku’s supporters in Bauchi as claimed by PDP?

CLAIM: The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on its official Twitter handle posted a video of a large crowd purportedly of supporters of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

VERDICT: False

FULL TEXT

The party’s account posted, “#AtikuOkowa2023: Mammoth crowd of party members and supporters in Bauchi State today, during the visit of the @OfficialPDPNig Presidential candidate, H.E. @Atiku and his campaign team to the state. As one, we can get it done. #RecoverNigeria #WewantPDPBack”

The tweet has over 700 likes and over 200 retweets.

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria found that the event was actually the coronation of the 12th Emir of Katangum in Bauchi State, HRH Dr Umar Farouq II, and the crowd were there to felicitate with the new Emir, not because of the PDP candidate.

Media reports show that the event was attended by dignitaries from different political parties including Sokoto State governor and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal; minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; and the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum.

Others were former governors of Bauchi State, Adamu Muazu, Isa Yuguda, Mohammed Abubakar, and Major General Raji Adisa (retired), and the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Haliru Jika.

