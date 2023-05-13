Factional LP Chair, Apapa, gives Obi’s lawyers 48 hours to give him tribunal updates

A factional leader of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa, has given lawyers to the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, a 48-hour ultimatum to furnish him with details of the party’s petitions at the ongoing presidential election petitions tribunal.

Apapa who gave the ultimatum after a parallel meeting of his faction’s National Executive Council (NEC) held on Bauchi on Friday, said as the substantive acting Chairman of the party following a recent court ruling that removed former Chairman Julius Abure, he had every right to get the tribunal briefings.

“There is no doubt that I am now in charge. It has now been confirmed by the court that I have the right to be in charge until another order takes place,” Apapa told journalists after the meeting.

“As of today, I am the acting national chairman of the party and any other person that parades himself as the chairman is doing so illegally.

Labour Party crisis deepens as Lamidi Apapa named acting nat'l chairman

“I want to invite all the lawyers that are in charge, representing Labour Party at the election tribunal, to give me updates in the next 48 hours because I am the one in charge and the one in the driver’s seat,” he added.

Apapa’s ultimatum came after the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ruled in his favour as the acting national chairman of the party.

The court, in its ruling, had stopped Abure, and three others from parading themselves as executives of the party, and installed Apapa who was the national vice chairman for the South, as the acting chairman of LP.

