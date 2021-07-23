Metro
Family bags 60-yr jail term for stealing depositors’ fund
Justice Adekanye Ogunmoye of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, has sentenced an ex-banker, Ebenezer Alonge; and his wife, Isakunle Olamide Oyinlola; to a 60-year jail term for N21 million fraud.
Alonge’s mother-in-law, Isakunle Eunice Moradeke; was also sentenced to the same prison term for the offence.
The Head of Media and Publicity for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the commission arraigned the convicts on a 12-count charge of conspiracy and bank fraud.
He said the trio conspired to steal depositors’ funds to the tune of N21 million.
The statement read: “It was alleged that sometime in February 2018, the bank received a complaint concerning the financial impropriety of the sum of N62,400.00 in respect of a customer’s account.
“According to the petitioner, on February 15, 2017, a customer lodged the said sum into her account but the transaction could not be traced in the customer’s account, even after the customer presented a copy of the slip signed by Alonge.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests three bankers for alleged N51.9m fraud
“In the course of the investigation, the said transaction was allegedly traced to Ebenezer Alonge’s wife’s account.
“Further investigation, however, revealed that there was a turnover of over N21,000,000.00 as a deposit from other customers in his wife’s account.
“Also, it was alleged that other sums were traced to his mother-in-law’s account, who was also a beneficiary of the fraudulent act.
“During judgment, the convicts were found guilty on all 12 counts and sentenced to five years on each count.
“However, the cumulative 60-year prison term will run concurrently.
“The court also ordered Alonge to forfeit his house, which shall be sold and the proceeds used to restitute the bank.”
