Police arrests three suspected killers of security agents in Akwa Ibom

Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have arrested three suspected armed robbers linked to the killing of two police officers in the state.

The suspects, who are specialists in the destruction of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) were arrested by operatives of the Anti-robbery Squad on July 10.

The spokesman of the state’s police command, Odiko Macdon, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Friday in Uyo, said the suspects were also accused of killing a private security officer and a little boy at Tranquility Hotel in Nung Oku.

Macdon said the suspects were arrested at Tantalizer Fast Food along Abak Road while attempting to destroy another ATM machine.

The spokesman said the suspects had confessed to their involvement in the killings of the three security agents and various ATM bank frauds where they stole at least N26million.

He said: “On July 10 at about 9:53 a.m., there was a tip-off that some unknown hoodlums had used a welding machine to maliciously destroy the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of the Oliver Twist branch of Access Bank located along Brook Street, Uyo, and carted away the sum of N8million.

“Operatives of the command’s Anti-robbery Squad traced the hoodlums to Tantalizer Fast Food situated along Abak Road, Uyo, where they were arrested while attempting to destroy another ATM.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been involved in the destruction of the Access Bank ATM and robbed the bank of N8 million.

“They also confessed to being responsible for the destruction of the Union Bank’s ATM and the stealing of N11 million at the College of Education, Afaha Nsit, as well as the robbery at Ikot Ekpene where they stole N7million.”

