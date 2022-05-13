Fani-Kayode rips into Atiku for deleting tweets condemning Deborah’s murder

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, on Friday attacked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for removing a post on Facebook and Twitter condemning the burning of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, on Thursday.

He believes that refusing to denounce the cruel conduct may embolden other offenders with similar motives.

“The unwillingness to denounce Deborah’s killing and the revocation of an earlier condemnation is worse than the crime itself,” Fani-Kayode wrote. “By doing so, Atiku has once again murdered Deborah and peed on her grave. He’s also enlisted the help of other sociopaths to come out and murder with impunity.”

Atiku, had taken to Twitter to condemn the mob action, saying, “There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered and all those behind her death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends.”

However, after coming under threats from some Muslim northerners who threatened not to vote for him in 2023 if he emerges as the presidential candidate of the PDP, he promptly deleted the tweet, and disowned it.

The former vice president then took to his verified Facebook page to disown the post, saying it did not carry his signature — A. A, hence it was not authored by him.

The refusal to condemn the killing of Deborah& the withdrawal of an earlier condemnation is worse than the killing itself. By this @Atiku has murdered Deborah all over again & pissed on her grave. He has also encouraged other sociopaths to come out & commit murder with impunity. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 13, 2022

