PDP dishonest with south by throwing presidential ticket open —Ex-Gov Attah

The former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Obong Victor Attah, has slammed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for throwing its presidential ticket open, stressing that it was a show of dishonesty towards the South.

He also discredited zoning as characteristic of a dysfunctional system, adding that the system must be holistically overhauled.

“Zoning is a product of the unfortunate system that we run. It was never like that during the days of the founding fathers. This zoning is due to the dysfunctional system and we need a complete change in order to make the country work.”

He also called for a cosmopolitan change of mentality and governance system as the solution to Nigeria’s deepening crises.

The former governor stressed that the country had been trapped in dysfunctional system which might result in its total collapse if urgent steps are not taken.

Chief Attah, who made the call during an interview on Arise TV on Friday, insisted that the National Assembly must be ready to salvage the country from the precipice of destruction with new mentality and sincerity of purpose.

He advocated for a parliamentary system to de-emphasize the president’s powers, adding that a National Assembly awash with bright minds and genuine parliamentarians is key to the progress and development of any nation.

He said: “There is little anyone can do before the elections but we have to counsel the next NASS that Nigeria cannot continue like this. Therefore, there is need for a different mentality in order to redress the issues plaguing the country, lest the country might break down.

“They must agree to change the system and get us an inclusive system devoid of polarization.

“The winners-take-all mentality is why the country is in ruins and we just revert to the parliamentary system whereby all these bright minds will be in an Assembly deliberating on how to move the country forward.”

