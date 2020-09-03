FANI-KAYODE: ‘Stupid’ Question, Stupid Answer

The former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) could be described as a glorified social critic who thinks that the rest of us owe him the entitlement of national recognition. In a nation where big executive fools comport themselves as gods and demi-gods nothing less is expected from the Fani-Kayodes of this world in their pompous haughty heights. Nigeria presents an international image of a bruised and battered giant, one unable to stand steadily on its feet as a result of fiscal bleeding and maladministration spanning decades.

That FFK is controversial is an understatement. That he speaks his mind no matter whose ox is gored is also a truism. In the public space Nigeriana he deliberately courts and hugs cheap publicity for recognition and relevance. Yet he remains an ex-convict who was once charged for economic crimes against his fatherland by the EFCC. And he spent time in prison for that.

Fani-Kayode is presently undertaking a regional tour of some PDP-controlled states in the south-east and south-south. He had gone to the APGA-controlled Anambra state where he had eulogized Governor Willie Obiano for his ‘achievements’ urging him to play the godfather by determining who succeeds him in office next year.

Whereever he had gone thus far FFK had heaped enormous praises on the Governors of the states in a sickening sycophantic fashion. While it was always praises galore we are at a loss as to the core motive behind these co-ordinated well-publicised junkets. Even those Governors known for their anti-people and anti-democratic tendencies FFK had found suitable fawning words to prop them up.

Last week he was in Calabar, Cross Rivers state. In a press conference that followed the tour he was asked by a journalist, Eyo Charles, the Daily Trust correspondent in the state, who was bankrolling his tour and lo, the beast in the ex-Minister was unleashed! He tongue-lashed Eyo heaping expletives on him for having the effrontery to question the motive or those behind the hyped trips. The verbal assault lasted minutes on end!

In a video clip that went viral online FFK was visibly livid feeling uncomfotable with the probing question and calling Eyo names — very stupid, brown-envelope journalist et al. Watching the video online I was disgusted. FFK not only over-reacted but he demystified himself as an executive brute nay, bully unable to accept or accommodate criticisms even when he freely criticized those in power and others greater than him in all spheres of life.

Eyo Charles, the poor journalist, who said he was a ‘bishop’ in the notorious Brotherhood of the Cross and Star sect (headed by the late Olumba Olumba Obu) with international headquarters in Calabar and Uyo, was humbled by FFK’s descent into the gutter. Though he apologised profusely for his provocative question that angered the big man the rage into which Femi was thrown never ended there as reported by the Daily Trust Calabar representative.

Later on Charles said he was accosted by an aide of FFK who threatened him for embarrassing his boss! The ex-Minister, realising his folly after initially declaring arrogantly that he owed no one any apology for his show of shame later came down from his high horse by apologising publicly declaring that he had disappointed himself, his family and others for his infamous infantile tantrum.

Not a few Nigerians including press associations and NGOs had condemned FFK for his shameful outing. Yet the questions remained unanswered: did Femi have any evidence that Nigerian journalists are morally corrupt to the extent of accepting brown-envelopes from politicians in the course of doing their all-important job? Who are sponsoring the FFK junkets? If he was sponsoring himself then what are his political objectives for doing so?

Femi Fani-Kayode recently threatened reportedly to sue a Daily Trust writer who wrote a critical piece on him following his intellectual acrobatic display in Calabar. His lawyers said he felt ‘defamed’ by the said publication thereby issuing the publishers 14 days within which to retract the publication and offer apology or pay him the sum of N6 billion for alleged defamation of his character!

In an article entitled, “FFK, the Drug Addled Thug in Designer Wears” dated August 30, 2020, and published by the Daily Trust newspaper, the writer, Iliyasu Gadu, was unsparing of FFK taking him down without fear or favour. Describing him aptly as “designer-wearing drug- addled thug” the writer hit FFK below the belt.

Reading the said article I could confirm its virulence but what character was defamed is left for imagination. FFK has no character to be proud of so suing anyone for libel or defamation represents nothing but an ego trip.

According to writer Gadu FFK had an”addiction to drugs for which he had to seek spiritual and physical rehabilitation in Ghana. But till today he has not been totally cured of that habit which leads him to fits of boorishness, irascibility and thuggish behaviour unbecoming of the status he occupies in Nigerian public life”.

In the end the ‘Oxbridger’ demonstrated classical ‘stupidity’ more than the man he accused of same. His uncouth manner exposed him yet again as a man under the influence of a substance, perhaps narcotics. Whoever is good at hurling invectives at others must, at all times, be ready to accept whatever is hurled at him from any quarters.

‘Stupid’ question calls for stupid answer or so it seems. But in journalism, as the Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, had said recently in reaction to the Calabar spat, there was no stupid question but stupid answer!

Author: SOC Okenwa

