OSCAR2021: Entries open for Nigeria feature filmmakers

The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC) has announced a call for feature film entries by Nollywood filmmakers ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards® (Oscars) event set to hold on 25 April 2021.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Thursday by the committee’s chairperson, Chineze Anyaene who said that the submission for the 93rd Academy Awards has opened a new dimension for the industry, which would also attract more investors.

According to Anyaene, the country’s first submission in 2019 represented a pivotal moment for the industry, as the committee has witnessed a rapid rise in the quality of Nigerian films, especially in storytelling.

“We were able to make our first-ever entry submission to the Oscars for the International Feature Film Awards category as a country, and the awareness this has brought to the industry as a whole has been amazing. It has opened the industry to other markets, and we hope to see partnerships with other industries soon,” she explained.

Revealing the new rules for award participation, Chineze stated that “due to guidelines and government-mandated rules to manage Coronavirus spread, filmmakers have to provide to the Academy documentation (original document(s) and an English translation) of government-mandated theater/cinema closure dates, previously planned theatrical release and steaming distribution or video on demand agreements.”

The Selection Committee is officially recognised by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences to make submissions for the Oscar Awards on behalf of the Nigerian film industry.

The 93rd Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee members include; Chineze Anyaene (Chairperson), Mahmood Ali-Balogun (Vice-Chairperson), Adetokunbo Odubawo, Bruce Ayonote, Charles Novia, Ego Boyo, Mildred Okwo, Moses Babatope, Omoni Oboli, Shuaibu Husseini, Victor Okhai and Yibo Koko.

