Father Mbaka warns against another northerner succeeding Buhari

Controversial Catholic priest, Father Ejike Mbaka, has warned against a northerner succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, saying such a move would spell doom and the end of the entity called Nigeria.

Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu (AMEN), while delivering a sermon on Thursday at the Adoration ground, predicted that the existence of the Nigeria “may come to an end if the north retains power in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.”

He specifically warned President Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), against the “imposition of a presidential candidate or planning to hand over power to the north.”

According to the outspoken priest, the Northerners should forget about leadership in the coming political era, as doing so may signal disaster in the country.

“The issue of after Buhari, the North should lead again, President Buhari should better plan well and hand over to the South, but if the north wants to take over, this country will collapse,” Mbaka said.

“There may be no Nigeria again if the President, because of whatever, tries to hand over power back to the north. After Buhari, the Northerners should forget about leadership in this coming political era.

“If they try to make a northerner next President, disaster will happen, going forward will be impossible, going back will be a dream. Anyhow they want to do the political maneuvering, they should make sure that justice prevails.

“The spirit of the Lord has asked me to say this because they have what it takes to plant a northerner. Buhari should remember that Nigerians trusted him when he came in and he should remember that one day, he is leaving that place.”

