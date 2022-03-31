Connect with us

Politics

Fayose joins 2023 presidential race

Published

36 mins ago

on

ALLEDGED N6.9bn FRAUD: EFCC opens trial against Fayose

The Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday declared his 2023 presidential bid.

In a statement he personally signed, the former governor also dismissed reports on the endorsement of his Anambra State counterpart, Peter Obi, and the South-East for the presidency next year.

He said: “Report credited to me that I endorsed Peter Obi for President and zoning of the Presidency to the South-East is false.

“No doubt, I have great respect for Peter Obi as a leader and I respect his aspiration, but at no point did I endorse his presidential ambition or that the presidency be zoned to South-East.

“Rather, my take is that the presidency be zoned to the Southern part of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Nigeria has lost direction under Buhari – Fayose

“May I also state clearly that I will be seeking the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the next presidential election.”

The development has swelled the number of politicians eyeing the PDP presidential ticket ahead of next year’s election.

The aspirants include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

20 − 12 =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...