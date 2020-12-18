FCT issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines for religious centres, others

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines for religious gatherings, work, and market places in a bid to halt the spread of the virus in Nigeria’s capital city.

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, who released the guidelines in a statement, said enforcement teams would be out on the streets to ensure compliance with the guidelines.

He added that the FCTA would work closely with the judiciary to ensure total compliance with the guidelines.

The minister said the COVID-19 figures in the FCT over the last three weeks had been unacceptably high, adding that there was an urgent need to contain the spread of the virus as fast as possible.

He disclosed that mandatory temperature checks would be carried out on all employees and customers entering office and business premises in the FCT.

Bello said: “No mask, no entry, no service. All office and business premises must have a handwashing station with running water and soap or hand sanitizer.

“Employees who are feeling unwell or have COVID-19 symptoms should notify their supervisors immediately or stay at home and seek medical attention to confirm diagnosis by doing a COVD-19-test.

“While the above guidelines regulate formal workplace and business environment, the holiday season demands that we also place special emphasis on market places, places of worship and entertainment as well as recreational centres which traditionally attract large gatherings during this period.”

He directed the Abuja Markets management and the various market associations in the city to work together, carry out sensitisation activities and ensure compliance of all extant health protocols.

The FCT has 9, 053 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths.

