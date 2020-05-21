FCT records 8 new cases of COVID-19 infections

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has confirmed that it has recorded eight fresh cases of COVID-19 infections in Abuja bringing the total number of cases in the FCT to 436.

The update was confirmed in a post on the official Twitter page of the FCTA on Thursday morning.

The tweet read: “EIGHT (8) NEW CASES IN THE FCT; Summary of #COVID19FCT as at May 20th, 2020.Total number of confirmed cases: 436.

“Total number of active cases: 310, Total discharged: 119, Deaths recorded: 7,” the tweet added.

The update came after the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, said on Wednesday all the health workers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be paid their outstanding salaries on May 22.

Ahmed stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja.

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) in the FCT had threatened to embark on strike over non-payment of salaries.

