FG boosts national grid with additional 700MW from Zungeru plant

Nigeria’s power generation has risen thanks to the Federal Government’s connection of the 700 megawatt Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant to the national grid.

The 700MW Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant in Niger State is the second-largest hydroelectric power station after the 760MW Kainji Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Abubakar Aliyu, the Minister of Power, made the announcement about the plant’s connection to the grid during a send-off ceremony for him and Goddy Jedy-Agba, the Minister of State for Power, on Thursday evening in Abuja.

“I want to say that today (Thursday) the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant has become a reality. We have today joined the grid with 700MW. The testing started last night and information has reached us, with a pictorial view of the meters showing that the 700MW has gone on the grid.

“Recall that the last two weeks we were there together with members of the National Assembly, including the Chairman, Senate Committee on Power. We all visited the site and we are now putting power on the grid,” Aliyu said.

He added that the federal ministries of power and water resources’ joint project, the Kashimbila hydropower, had also been finished.

Regarding the Presidential Power Initiative’s Siemens electricity project for Nigeria, Aliyu said that the plan was still in progress.

He added, “As soon as I became the power minister, we met the President of Siemens, and had a discussion with them to bring in equipment. As I am talking to you now, we have installed some transformers and they are in service.

“We are installing one in Ajah, Lagos, and we have just brought in the mobile substation, which is very massive, about 10 of them, being cleared at the ports. The first one has been cleared and is already in Ajah substation.”

