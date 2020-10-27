FG declares Thursday as public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Thursday as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eidul-Mawlid celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, congratulated the Muslim faithful both at home and abroad for witnessing this year’s celebration.

He urged them to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, and perseverance which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad and ensure peace and security in the country.

READ ALSO: Buhari re-appoints Yakubu as INEC chairman

The statement read: “The minister admonished Muslims to follow the teaching of the Holy Quran in Chapter 4 Verse 59 which says: ‘O you who believe! Obey God and obey the Messenger, and those from among you who are vested with authority; and if you are to dispute among yourselves about anything, refer it to God and the Messenger, if indeed you believe in God and the Last Day. This is the best (for you), and fairest in the end.”

Join the conversation

Opinions