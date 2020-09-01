FG neglecting Oyo in COVID-19 fund disbursements —Commissioner

The Federal Government has been accused of deliberately neglecting Oyo State in the disbursement of special funds meant to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, made the accusation in Ibadan, the state capital while receiving an award of excellence on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde from the Abuja branch of the Music Advertisement Association of Nigeria (MAN) on Monday.

He said: “It is very disturbing when you realise that the Federal Government has disbursed a lot of money and resources to Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and some other states, while Oyo State is being neglected. Party solidarity should not have come into an important issue like intervention to states during a pandemic like this; it is wrong.

“The testing kits given to the state were too small that it had no significance in the fight against COVID-19. Thank God for the resourcefulness of the state governor.

“Only community testing gulped over 20,000 testing kits, but there is every reason to thank God for our governor and donor agencies, individuals and corporate organisations that have come to the aid of Oyo State.

According to him, the post-COVID-19 health sector era in the state will be blissful adding that the resources put into equipping all the state-owned health facilities will now make the sector responsive.

“The sector will never be same again”, he said.

