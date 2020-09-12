FG shifts meeting with labour, CSOs to Tuesday

Latest Politics

September 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government on Saturday rescheduled the meeting with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) till next Tuesday.

The meeting was earlier slated to take place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Saturday.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who convened the meeting, told journalists on Friday that a government team would meet with the labour and other civil society groups on the recent hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

But the NLC quickly rejected the invitation to the meeting over the short notice given by the government.

The Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, announced the new date in a text message to journalists on Saturday.

He said: “The meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 15th September at 10:00 a.m. The venue is Banquet Hall of Presidential Villa, Abuja, This is to accommodate all participants.”

Opinions

