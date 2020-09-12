Man kills aunt over alleged witchcraft in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of a 23- year- old man, Dansu Asogba, for allegedly killing his aunt last month.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement, said Dansu killed the woman, Iyabo Dansu, after he accused her of witchcraft.

According to him, the incident was reported at the Ipokia Divisional Police headquarters by two children of the deceased.

Oyeyemi said: “The children said they received information on August 22, 2020, about the death of their mother who was not known to be suffering from any illness.

“They stated further that since they were not suspecting any foul play, they decided to bury her without necessarily reporting to the police.

“But immediately after the burial, they heard information that the suspect who is a nephew to the deceased was seen in her house on that fateful day, and shortly after he left, the woman was declared dead.

“This roused the suspicion of the people of the community and they threatened to carry out a traditional ritual which will expose the killer.

“On hearing about the intention of the community to go spiritual about the death of the woman, the suspect came out and confessed to being responsible for her death.

“Upon his confession, the DPO Ipokia Division, SP Adebayo Hakeem, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he admitted killing the deceased but claimed that he did so because of his belief that the deceased was responsible for the death of his first child and the subsequent miscarriage suffered by his wife.

“He confessed further that it was an iron rod he used to hit the woman on the neck which led to her death.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.”

