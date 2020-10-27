FG to deliver new national carrier, 10 airports before 2023 —Sirika

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Tuesday the Federal Government planned to build 10 new airports across the country in the next three years.

Sirika, who stated this when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Aviation to defend the ministry’s 2021 budget proposals, added that the federal government would deliver a new national carrier, Nigeria Air, for the country before 2023.

He said the national carrier was part of the aviation sector roadmap initiated by the government.

On the airports, the minister listed Anambra, Benue, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, and Gombe States as some of the states where the projects would be sited.

He revealed that Kebbi and Dutse airports had been taken over by the federal government for redevelopment.

Sirika said: The discussion on the national carrier is ongoing. The transaction adviser has brought in the outline business case.

“It is being reviewed by Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission. When it finishes the assignment, it will go to the Federal Executive Council and it will be approved.

“We will not leave this government without having it in place.”

“Consequent upon that roadmap, we have seen aviation grow in 2018 to become the second-fastest-growing sector of the economy.

“By 2019, it became the fastest-growing sector of the economy and increased its GDP contribution.



“From 2015 till now, we have seen a lot of growth in civil aviation, the number of airports is increasing.

“So far, about seven airports have been added to the map, some of them completed and some were under construction.

“There are airports coming up in Benue, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Lafia, Damaturu, Anambra, and so on.

“All these show that civil aviation is growing during this administration.

“So, we have about 10 new airports coming up, that is almost half the number of airports we used to have in Nigeria.

“We are adding 50 percent of the number of airports.

