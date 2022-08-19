FG to evacuate stranded Nigerians in UAE

The Federal Government has concluded plans to bring back home Nigerians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The move followed the decision of the UAE authorities to deport foreigners living in the Middle East nation.

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who addressed journalists on Friday in Abuja, said the Nigerians in UAE are currently undergoing profiling ahead of their evacuation back home.

She added that the exercise was being carried out by the Nigerian Consulate in Dubai in a bid to detailed information about the citizens before their trip back to the country.

Dabiri Erewa said: “Nigerians living in UAE are being profiled by the country’s Consulate in the country. Some of them have passports and some do not. There are some children that do not have any form of identification. Some do not even remember the names with which they entered the country originally. So they need to be profiled. It is also important to ensure that some have not committed a crime and they are just running.

“Therefore, the consulate has decided to profile everybody at the holding centre. Initially, at the airport, there was a fake WhatsApp message sent to everybody that there were flights that led to the rush to the airport. There were quite a lot of Africans.”

