Final year student lands in jail for duping American woman

A federal high court in Osogbo, Osun State on Wednesday sentenced a final year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH), to one-year imprisonment for duping an American woman.

The convict, Lawal Olakunle who was arraigned on two counts including internet fraud and unlawful possession of N282,068.80 (800USD), which was traced to his bank account pleaded guilty.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecutor, Sulaeman Bashir, had told the court that the offence committed by the convict contravened the provision of section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering Act, 2011.

The defense counsel, Adebayo Adedapo urged the court to temper justice with mercy since his client has pledged guilty and opted for plea bargain.

In his ruling, Justice Emmanuel Ayoola found Olakunle guilty and ruled that the items recovered from the convict be sold in auction and the proceeds be remitted alongside the recovered N282,068.80, to the Treasury Single Account of the Federal Government.

