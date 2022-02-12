News
Fire guts Gumi’s home in Kaduna
Fire on Saturday gutted the residence of the controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, in Kaduna.
Eyewitnesses told journalists the inferno started at the Islamiyya school section before spreading to other parts of the building.
However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.
READ ALSO: Gumi dismisses reports on brother's abduction
Emergency responders have been deployed to the building to quell the inferno.
Gumi came to the spotlight in 2020 when he demanded amnesty for bandits wreaking havoc in states in the North-West.
