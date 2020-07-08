FIRS shifts deadline for tax debt payment to August ending

The penalty and interest waiver window on tax debts, owed by businesses and persons, earlier due on 30th June would now run out by 31st August, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said Wednesday.

The extension forms part of the buffers offered by the fiscal authority, FIRS Chair Muhammadu Nami said in a statement, to support persons and businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

“The latest extension applies to tax audit, tax investigation and desk review assessments, approved instalment payment plans under Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme yet to be fully liquidated.”

There won’t be further extension after the August ending deadline.

Mr Nami noted that businesses and persons wanting to leverage the government benevolence must settle their tax liabilities first, saying they should approach their local FIRS Debt Management Office for further information.

