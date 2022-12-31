Five months to go, Buhari promises to deliver on security, economy, anti-corruption in 2023

With less than five months to the end of his eight-year tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his government would work at delivering on its promises as concerns security, economy and the fight against corruption.

The president stated this in his 2023 new year message to Nigerians on Saturday.

Nigerians, over the last few years had been under more pressure as the issues listed by the president had taken its toll on their lives.

Insecurity had pervaded the land, with kidnappings, insurgency and terror attacks in several parts of the country making citizens live in fear.

The economy has fared no better under the Buhari government, as cost of living has skyrocketed, with inflation rate at a record high.

But Buhari in his message released by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said “The year 2023 would, indeed, be a time when we would work to solidify on delivering key strategic priorities under our “SEA” – (Security, Economy and Anti-Corruption) Agenda. Some of the key priority areas we would direct our attention and strengths to include:

“a. Focus on SECURITY; we will continue to engage, push back and dismantle the operations of both internal and external extremist and criminal groups waging war against our communities across the Nation. We will also focus on ensuring that free and fair elections would be held come February 2023. Our security forces are working in partnership to ensure the wins we have got in war against insurgency, banditry, secession and other crimes are sustained and more wins acquired.

“b. For the ECONOMY; our focus would be on maintaining and building economic growth through the national economic diversification agenda that supports the goal of national food self-sufficiency and growth in non-oil sources. The ongoing infrastructure revolution by our administration will see us deliver the key projects across the Nation in power, rail, roads, ports and technology.

“c. ANTI-CORRUPTION: On the anti-corruption drive of our administration, we have created new records in this fight, growing from 117 convictions in 2017 to 3,615 convictions as at December 2022. We as a government are committed to ridding our nation of all forms of corruption, through the collaboration with all the arms of Government to effectively prosecute this fight”.

He continued, “As we welcome the New Year, let us look with hope to 2023, a year to move forward as a Nation towards unity, progress and prosperity. I offer my own personal felicitations, mindful of the various opinions and interpretations of our executive legacies.

“I welcome and accept both the accolades and criticisms in equal measure secure in the conviction that I did my best to serve our dear country Nigeria and I pray that the next President will also pick up the baton and continue the race to make Nigeria one of the leading countries of the world by the end of this century”.

