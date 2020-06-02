International Latest

Floyd Mayweather offers to foot bill for George Floyd’s Funeral

June 2, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

American boxing star, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral service scheduled to hold in his Houston hometown on June 9, CEO Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe disclosed.

“He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, [Mayweather] is definitely paying for the funeral,” Ellerbe said confirming the boxers involvement to ESPN.

TMZ Sports also shared on Twitter a $88,500 cheque from Mayweather to George Floyd’s funeral service.

An independent autopsy conducted by George Floyd’s family, has revealed he died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” as against a previous Hennepin County medical examiner’s autopsy report citing Cardiopulmonary arrest – heart failure.

Floyd, 46, died last week in the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer, Derek Chauvin who knelt on his neck and is now charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

