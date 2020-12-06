Flying Eagles begin WAFU Cup campaign with 1-1 draw against Cote d’Ivoire

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw by Cote d’Ivoire in the opening game of the WAFU B tournament holding in Benin Republic.

After a goalless first half, Chris Nwaeze put the Flying Eagles ahead on 61 minutes when he nodded home from Wisdom Ubani’s free-kick.

Goalscorer, Nwaeze was then sent off in the 81st minute of the game after committing a second bookable offense.

Read Also: Ndidi, Iheanacho play as subs in Leicester’s win; Zaha, Benteke shine for Palace

The Ivoriens then took advantage of the number difference to pile up pressure on the Eagles, and successfully equalised at the stroke of 90 minutes.

The Flying Eagles will face perennial the Black Satellites of Ghana in their final Group B game on Wednesday as they seek to advance from the group.

In the other encounters at the competition which began on Saturday, hosts Benin were beaten 1-0 by Niger, while Togo and Burkina Faso played out a 1-1 draw.

Join the conversation

Opinions